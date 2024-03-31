[Watch] MS Dhoni applauds as Matheesha Pathirana takes a blinder to send David Warner packing in DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana took a one-handed blinder to dismiss David Warner in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. MS Dhoni applauded the Sri Lankan cricketer's effort, which sent Warner packing for 52 off 35 deliveries and broke a 93-run stand between him and Prithvi Shaw.

The dismissal occurred in the 10th over of the innings bowled by left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman. Warner played a reverse scoop, but failed to get the ball past the fielder at short-third. The 21-year-old flung himself to his right and held on to the ball despite his arm bouncing on the pitch. MS Dhoni couldn't help but applaud the stunner.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant had won the toss and elected to bat first as they announced two changes, bringing in Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw for Kuldeep Yadav and Ricky Bhui.

The Super Kings remained unchanged from their resounding win over the Gujarat Titans. Warner and Shaw went hammer and tongs in the first powerplay, scoring 62 runs. The former reached his half-century off only 32 balls, setting the stage for a strong total for the Capitals.

Matheesha Pathirana played his first match of IPL 2024 against the Gujarat Titans:

Matheesha Pathirana. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pathirana, who played an integral role in the Super Kings' title win in 2023, missed the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. However, the right-arm speedster returned for their second home game against the Gujarat Titans.

With Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shivam Dube leading the Super Kings to a formidable total of 206/6 in their stipulated 20 overs, the bowlers came to the party in the second innings. While the Sri Lankan paceman chipped in with a scalp, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with two each to fashion a 63-run win.