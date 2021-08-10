Watch: MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai to begin preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni landed in Chennai last night to commence preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021, which will start on September 19.

His wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva Dhoni also accompanied the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain to the capital of Tamil Nadu.

CSK fans were ecstatic with his arrival in the city as they captured his homecoming at Chennai Airport.

One of MS Dhoni's fans uploaded a video of the legend stepping out of the airport in Chennai on Monday night. You can watch the video below:

MS Dhoni will participate in a training camp with his CSK teammates to prepare for the IPL. The CSK contingent will leave for the UAE in the next few days to train at the venues for one month before the second leg of the IPL commences in September.

The CEO of the CSK franchise, Kasi Viswanathan, recently revealed that they were planning to arrive in Dubai between August 14-15. The BCCI also gave a green signal to the franchisees and permitted them to leave for the UAE after August 10.

"We are looking to leave for the UAE on August 14-15 as the BCCI has said teams can leave after August 10," Kasi Viswanathan told ANI.

Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we will have a camp and we can again win the IPL for MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina

During a conversation with Star Sports on the show 'Cricket Connected', CSK batter Suresh Raina stated that the team would hopefully have a good preparation camp in the UAE in August and then win the IPL for skipper MS Dhoni.

He also spoke about the confidence and freedom proffered by MS Dhoni to players in the side and mentioned that it helped them flourish in the first half of the season.

"Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we will have a camp and we can again win it for him. I think the way we were playing this year, we were having some extra confidence from his captaincy and he was enjoying each other's success.

"He was giving freedom to all the players and having Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj in the side, we had the momentum. Hopefully, we can do it again this year for MS."

"I've learned a lot from @msdhoni. He's like a big brother to me." - @ImRaina



Hear more about their unique bond, #INDvPAK match-ups & much more on #CricketConnected:



Today, 5 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/fPFEVVD1jZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 19, 2021

