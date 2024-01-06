[Watch] MS Dhoni caught smoking in viral video

Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted smoking in a viral video that has been circulating on social media platforms. He has been in the news over the past few days with multiple photos and videos of him enjoying a vacation in Dubai doing the rounds. Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was also present in most of them.

However, the latest video of him smoking has shocked the fans. In the video, the Chennai Super Kings captain can be seen dressed in a formal suit with his stylish long hair. A group of people were also present along with him. A puff of smoke is clearly visible coming out of Dhoni's mouth.

You can watch the video below:

"He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah" - George Bailey about MS Dhoni in the past

Former Australia T20 captain George Bailey had mentioned in the past that MS Dhoni used to have hookah sessions with youngsters to bond with them. Bailey was part of the CSK squad between 2009 and 2012 and was also part of the Rising Pune Super Giants team in 2016, which was led by Dhoni.

In a tribute video for MS Dhoni shared by Cricket Australia in 2018, George Bailey shared some lesser-known facts about the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down.

"You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it’s a great way to break down barriers."

He added:

“The greatest thing that I took from him was his ability to remain calm to impact the calmness of the team. With the chaos and whatever might be happening on the game on numerous occasions, when you saw him being so calm behind the wickets or with the bat in hand, you firmly believe that he’s got a plan."

Bailey played three games for CSK in IPL and scored 63 runs. He achieved success later in IPL 2014 when he led Punjab Kings to the final.

