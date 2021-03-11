Watch: MS Dhoni sends a few balls out of the park in CSK practice session

One of the greatest joys in the game of cricket is watching MS Dhoni bat. However, with the Ranchi cricketer in the twilight of his career, fans haven't got to witness him in action for quite a while now.

Following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, MS Dhoni spent some time away from the game. However, with the next edition of the tournament not too far away, the wicket-keeper batsman hit the nets at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

In a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Twitter handle, MS Dhoni can be seen practising his batting skills in an open nets session. He smoked quite a few deliveries into the stands and also hit the camera with one of his shots.

Yellovely skies ✅

Super smiles ✅

Thala styles ✅



The lions outing at the #AnbuDen has got it all! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/AKGLluwzeB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 11, 2021

MS Dhoni watches youngsters keenly

This practice session saw the CSK players sweat it out at the Chepauk stadium. The video started with MS Dhoni making his way to the ground along with the other players. Head coach Stephen Fleming and the other support staff were also present.

CSK players during the practice session at Chepauk.

The CSK players were seen practicing their catching and fielding before hitting the nets. MS Dhoni watched the youngsters with interest before he headed in to bat himself. Dhoni can also be seen keeping a close eye on Ambati Rayudu from behind the stumps in the video as the 35-year-old smashed a few big shots.

CSK look to regain their charisma in IPL 2021

In IPL 2020, CSK failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since the tournament's inauguration. This is why the 8-time finalists have started their preparations for IPL 2021 ahead of the other teams. At this point, only a few players have arrived in Chennai, but the rest are expected to join the squad soon.

The Chennai Super Kings will take to the field for the 2nd match of IPL 2021. They will face the IPL 2020 runners-up, the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.