Watch: MS Dhoni and his CSK teammates get together for a grand dinner on the weekend

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the first franchises to reach the UAE over the last few weeks ahead of the second half of IPL 2021.

Since then, they have completed their mandatory quarantine in Dubai and are practicing hard in the nets to get back into the groove.

Recently on the weekend, all the squad players and support staff members got together for a grand dinner. CSK gave their ardent fans a glimpse of this from Dubai by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

Fans can witness their beloved 'Thala' and other star players having a gala time with their families before and after dinner. CSK captioned it:

"A fab evening for the #Yellove Makkal! 💛 Food ✅ Family ✅ Fun ✅ #WhistlePodu🦁"

You can watch the video below:

CSK were in second position in the points table before the IPL was suspended in March

Chennai Super Kings will soon resume their training camp and continue to prepare for the upcoming tournament. They will face Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on September 19 at Dubai International Stadium.

They are currently in the second position in the points table and will look to continue in the same vein in the second half.

Here is the complete schedule for CSK's remaining fixtures in IPL 2021:-

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM IST, September 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 47: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Arjun Panchadar