[Watch] MS Dhoni executes stumping in 0.12 seconds to dismiss Orange Cap winner Shubman Gill in IPL 2023 Final

MS Dhoni stole the show in the IPL 2023 Final with a fantastic stumping behind the stumps to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill. Shubman was looking in great touch at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he raced to 39 runs off just 19 balls in the powerplay overs.

Ravindra Jadeja came in to bowl the first over after the powerplay ended. On the final ball of the over, Jadeja bowled a quicker delivery to defy Shubman Gill. The ball went past his bat's outside edge. MS Dhoni collected the ball and dislodged the bails in just 0.12 seconds.

Shubman Gill got a reprieve before MS Dhoni executed a quick stumping behind the stumps

Gill will win the Orange Cap title in IPL 2023 for scoring the highest runs in the tournament. The Gujarat Titans batter flicked a ball towards Deepak Chahar off Tushar Deshpande's bowling in the powerplay, but Chahar could not take the catch.

Shubman Gill accelerated then and smashed seven fours, racing to 39 runs off just 19 balls. It seemed like the Gujarat Titans batter could register yet another big score at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but he had to return to the dressing room with a 20-ball 39 courtesy of Dhoni's stumping.

The stumping generated a massive pop from the fans present at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Dhoni's family members also celebrated the dismissal.

Speaking of the IPL 2023 Final, Gujarat Titans have crossed the 100-run mark in the 12th over against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Sai Sudharsan has joined Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. It will be interesting to see how many runs the defending champions score in their 20 overs.

