[Watch] MS Dhoni gets into his element, prepares his brand new bat for IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has always loved his bats. He has often been seen doing some repair work to make sure they are ready for the big games.

Dhoni was recently seen working with a bat that looked brand new, probably giving it a proper shape and stroke for the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

In a video posted by CSK on social media, other players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu were also seen playing some big shots in their training camp at the Chepauk ahead of the season-opener against the Gujarat Giants (GG) on March 31.

Here's the video:

MS Dhoni's role for IPL 2023 would be an interesting debate

CSK have made some interesting signings for the IPL 2023 season, with the biggest one being England star Ben Stokes. Chennai broke the bank to bring Stokes onboard. There's a good chance he could be backed as their next captaincy choice after MS Dhoni.

Deepak Chahar's return strengthens their bowling attack, but with Dwayne Bravo retired, it will be interesting to see who CSK brings in as the injured Kyle Jamieson's replacement.

The topic of debate will naturally revolve around where Dhoni bats for CSK in IPL 2023. With many tipping this to be his last IPL season, Dhoni could well promote himself up the order and give the fans in Chepauk a final flourish before bidding farewell.

From the videos of the net sessions, it seems like Dhoni is timing the ball superbly and it shouldn't come as a surprise if he bats as high as No. 4 for CSK.

CSK's IPL 2023 squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Verma.

