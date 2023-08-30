[Watch] MS Dhoni gives autograph to two kids and poses for pictures with them

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently made the day for two young kids by giving them autographs and posing for pictures with them.

The iconic cricketer was last seen on the cricket field during IPL 2023, when he lifted the trophy with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates after beating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

MS Dhoni was not complete during the IPL 2023 as he played through a knee injury, which limited his mobility between the wickets while batting. He demoted himself to the batting line-up due to the same reason and played only a handful of balls throughout the season.

Dhoni still managed to make an impact with his blazing cameos. He faced only 57 balls throughout IPL 2023 and scored 104 runs at an impressive strike rate of 182.46, with 32* being his best score.

He underwent knee surgery in Mumbai after the IPL final and has been resting and recuperating at home ever since.

A fan took to Twitter on Wednesday (August 30) to give a glimpse of the CSK legend during his time off from the field. In it, the 42-year-old legendary cricketer can be seen interacting with his two young fans.

"MS Dhoni wanted Piyush Chawla instead of Rohit Sharma" - Former Selector about team selection for 2011 ODI World Cup

Former national selector Raja Venkat recently revealed that MS Dhoni chose Piyush Chawla over Rohit Sharma while selecting the squad for the 2011 ODI World Cup.

He opened up that Rohit was in the scheme of things, and both selectors and coach Gary Kirsten wanted him in the squad for the mega tournament.

However, Dhoni made them change the decision, as he wanted a leg spinner to add variety to the bowling attack.

In an interview with RevSportz, Raja Venkat said:

"When we sat to select the team, Rohit was very much in the scheme of things. So when we were selecting the team, from 1-14, everything was accepted. [For] No. 15, we suggested the name of Rohit Sharma. Gary Kirsten felt it was a perfect selection but again, the captain wanted a change there."

He added:

"MS Dhoni wanted Piyush Chawla instead of Rohit Sharma. So immediately Gary Kirsten somersaulted and he said, 'No, I think that's the better choice.' So that's how Rohit Sharma got left out."