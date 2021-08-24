Watch: MS Dhoni hits balls out of the park during practice, goes to search for them outside the ground

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is slowly getting back into his groove with the bat courtesy of some fruitful net sessions in Dubai. In the latest video shared by Chennai Super Kings, fans can see the legendary wicket-keeper batsman wielding a long handle ominously as he hit balls out of the ground with aplomb.

After concluding his net session with the bat, MS Dhoni went in search of the balls outside the park as many of them were missing due to his big hits. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gave fans an update on Dhoni through their official Instagram handle.

They posted a video in which fans get a glimpse at a couple of MS Dhoni's authoritative lofted shots and captioned the post:

MS Dhoni shepherded the CSK side brilliantly during the first half of the IPL 2021 in March. They were second in the points table before the tournament was suspended.

However, Dhoni did not have a great time with the bat individually. Across seven games, he could muster only 37 runs at a poor average of 12.33. The CSK skipper will be looking to put up an improved performance with the bat in the second half of IPL 2021.

Here is the full schedule of the Chennai Super Kings for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM IST, September 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 47: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Ritwik Kumar