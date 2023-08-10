[Watch] MS Dhoni interacts with his fans while traveling in a car in Ranchi 

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted interacting with a couple of fans on the streets of Ranchi. He is currently rehabilitating in his home city as he underwent knee surgery right after the IPL 2023 in May.

Dhoni has been seen multiple times traveling on the roads in the city over the past months. A few fans caught a glimpse of the CSK captain last week while he was driving his vintage Pontiac Firebird (1973) car on the streets.

A fan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of MS Dhoni interacting with him on the road. In it, Dhoni can be seen sitting in a stationary car's passenger seat and conversing with his fans.

You can watch the video below:

MS Dhoni had a stellar IPL 2023 as he led the CSK side to a record-equalling 5th title victory. He guided the inexperienced bowling attack excellently and further enhanced his credentials as one of the best captains ever.

"He wanted to share the feeling of happiness with us"- Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni calling him and Jadeja to collect the IPL 2023 trophy together

Veteran batter Ambati Rayudu recently opened up about the reason behind MS Dhoni inviting him and Ravindra Jadeja to lift the IPL 2023 trophy after their win against Gujarat Titans in the final. In an interview on Behindwoods TV, he said:

"It was sudden. He wanted to share the feeling of happiness with us. It was special for me as well as I have played with him for so long. Lifting the trophy with CSK was really special."

He added:

"Winning the trophy itself was huge and this (stage) was the icing on the cake. The way we beat Gujarat Titans who have been playing so well for the past two years, I would say it was a theft. We stole the trophy from them (laughs). I had decided it was my last IPL and I wanted to finish with a win. For me it was double emotional."

Rayudu retired from IPL this season after a victorious campaign with CSK.