[Watch] MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after the southpaw's last-over heroics vs GT in IPL 2023 final

Ravindra Jadeja proved to be the hero for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the all-important IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

With 10 runs required off the final two balls, Jadeja showcased tremendous composure to hit a six and a four off Mohit Sharma's bowling to take his team to a thrilling victory. The Chennai-based side chased down the revised 171-run target in 15 overs in the rain-hit encounter to win their fifth IPL title.

Jadeja was one of the key architects in CSK's victory, remaining unbeaten on 15 off just six balls. Amid the celebrations, an emotional MS Dhoni was captured lifting the all-rounder in delight.

Here's the video of the wonderful moment:

It is worth mentioning that GT posted a mammoth 214-run total after being asked to bat first, thanks to Sai Sudharsan's scintillating knock of 96 runs. However, the match was interrupted by rain after the first innings and CSK were given a revised target.

For Chennai, opener Devon Conway was the top run-scorer with 47 runs. The likes of Shivam Dube (32*), Ajinkya Rahane (27), Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Ambati Rayudu (19) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

"Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni" - Ravindra Jadeja

Speaking to Simon Doull after the match, Ravindra Jadeja dedicated CSK's emphatic win to skipper MS Dhoni. He also acknowledged how the crowd showered the team with unwavering support throughout the game.

He pointed out how the fans in the stadium patiently waited for the game to resume after the rain-enforced interruption, stating:

"Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They've come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni."

"I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones. Want to say congratulations to each and every fan of CSK. Just keep cheering the way you've been cheering."

Notably, much to the delight of the fans, Dhoni mentioned in the post-match presentation that he isn't retiring and will be back to play for CSK in the next edition of the IPL.

Poll : 0 votes