[Watch] MS Dhoni playfully refuses to shake hands with Dwayne Bravo after CSK's win over GT in IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) legendary keeper-batter MS Dhoni shared a fun moment with bowling coach Dwayne Bravo after the team's thumping win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. Bravo was exchanging handshakes and hugs after the game, but Dhoni playfully avoided shaking hands with the former West Indian all-rounder and even surprised him by pretending to hit him, all in good fun.

CSK hammered GT by 63 runs in Tuesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match. Sent into bat by Gujarat, Chennai put up 206/6 on the board as Shivam Dube smashed 51 off 23 and Rachin Ravindra 46 off 20. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also chipped in with 46 off 36. In the chase, Gujarat Titans were held to 143/8 as Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets each.

As the Chennai Super Kings players walked back to the dugout following the comprehensive win, bowling coach Bravo was waiting to welcome them. He exchanged a handshake and a hug skipper Gaikwad. Dhoni, who was behind the CSK captain, however, 'refused' to shake hands with the bowling coach and instead briefly scared the former West Indian all-rounder by pretending to hit him.

Dhoni then patted Bravo on the back as he walked off, while the latter also smiled over the fun exchange.

MS Dhoni took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match

While Dhoni did not get a chance to bat in the game, he had his moment in the match when he took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar in the eighth over of Gujarat Titans' chase.

In pursuit of 207, GT had lost skipper Shubman Gill for 8 and Wriddhiman Saha for 21 to slip to 34/2. They needed a partnership for the third wicket, but Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps denied them that. Shankar drove at a delivery from Daryl Mitchell outside off stump and only managed a thick edge. Dhoni, aged 42, dived full length to his right and pulled off a spectacular catch to send Shankar on his way.

Gujarat Titans could never recover from the early setbacks and fell way short of the target of 207 in the end. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 37 off 31, but no other GT batter crossed the 30-run mark. David Miller was dismissed for 21, while Azmatullah Omarzai fell for 11 and Rahul Tewatia for 6.