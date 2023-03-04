[Watch] MS Dhoni practices bowling in CSK's camp ahead of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was recently seen working on his bowling skills ahead of the IPL 2023 season. While Dhoni has never bowled a delivery for Chennai in his IPL career, he rolled his arm over during the franchise's pre-season camp.

In a video that surfaced on social media, MS Dhoni can be seen bowling in the nets during one of the Chennai Super Kings' practice sessions. Fans were amazed to see the wicket-keeper bowl and wondered whether the CSK captain might have a surprise in store for the cricket universe in IPL 2023.

You can watch the video of Dhoni bowling in the nets right here:

Arnav @CricEyeronic Don't be surprised if you see @MSDhoni roll his arms over in IPL 2023 🥶 Don't be surprised if you see @MSDhoni roll his arms over in IPL 2023 🥶⚡️ https://t.co/C8KOJIedzs

MS Dhoni is among the few players to have played more than 100 IPL matches without bowling a single delivery. He has kept the wickets in a majority of the 234 games that he has played in the league. Despite being the captain in 210 out of those 234 games, Dhoni has never decided to bowl an over in an IPL match.

MS Dhoni bowled 2 overs for Chennai Super Kings in Champions League T20 2012

CLT20 2012 Chennai Super Kings v Yorkshire Carnegie (Image: Getty)

While Dhoni has never bowled an over in the IPL, MSD bowled a couple of overs for Chennai Super Kings in a Champions League T20 match against Yorkshire Carnegie back in 2012. CSK were out of the tournament by then, and Dhoni handed the reins of the team to Suresh Raina for the game against Yorkshire.

Surprisingly, Raina asked Dhoni to bowl a couple of overs in the Yorkshire innings. Dhoni failed to take a wicket and returned with figures of 0/25. Current Zimbabwe batter Gary Ballance played for Yorkshire in that match and whacked two sixes in Dhoni's second over. Dhoni also bowled a few deliveries to David Miller in that game.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes