[Watch] MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva’s reaction to Chandrayaan-3 successfully landing on the Moon goes viral, CSK shares adorable video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a cute video of former India captain MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva reacting to the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, on Wednesday (August 23).

India made history by becoming the first country to reach the south pole of the moon. It also became only the fourth country after the United States of America, China, and Russia to make a successful soft landing on the lunar surface.

The Vikram lander from Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down as planned at 18.04 IST, completing a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andra Pradesh.

ISRO wrote on X (previously known as Twitter):

"India, I reached my destination and you too! Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"

Reacting to the development, Ziva was seen cheering while watching ISRO’s success on the live telecast.

CSK tweeted a heartwarming video, which was originally shared by MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi as an Instagram story. The Super Kings captioned the clip:

“Ziva is all of us today! #Chandrayaan3 #Whistlepodu”

Besides soft landing, the main objectives of the moon mission are moving on the moon’s surface and in-situ scientific experiments. After landing, the lander and the rover will operate for one lunar day, which is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3 was the third lunar mission launched by ISRO, and came after Chandrayaan-2. The latter was only partially successful since the lander lost contact after a hard landing four years ago. This time around, ISRO established two-way communication to make it a success.

How MS Dhoni reacted to Chandrayaan-3's success?

While Ziva was thrilled to bits, MS Dhoni was equally delighted at the success of Chandrayaan-3. In a video shared on X, the Chennai Super Kings captain was also seen clapping. Watch the video below:

The 42-year-old had recently hoisted the national flag (tricolor) on the 77th Independence Day. While Ziva's delight was palpable, her father was his usual understated self, applauding the success of the country's lunar mission in a mild, but undoubtedly, heartfelt way.