[Watch] MS Dhoni spotted driving his vintage Pontiac car in Ranchi

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving a vintage Pontiac Firebird (1973) car on the streets of Ranchi. The legendary cricketer is currently rehabilitating in his hometown after undergoing knee surgery following the conclusion of IPL 2023.

Dhoni reportedly played through IPL 2023 with pain. He led the inexperienced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling unit exceptionally, guiding them well to clinch the trophy for a record fifth time by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final.

A Twitter user posted a video on Monday of the CSK captain riding his car in Ranchi.

You can watch the video below:

CSK’s success is attached to MS Dhoni: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer recently opined that MS Dhoni's presence and tactical acumen is one of the prime reasons for CSK's consistent success over the years in IPL. In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Jaffer analyzed the importance of Dhoni in the CSK set-up, saying:

“CSK’s success is attached to MS Dhoni. If you leave Dhoni out of that team, I don’t think CSK will remain the same CSK without doubt. Taking such a team and leading them to an IPL trophy win, only Dhoni can do it.”

Wasim Jaffer corroborated his views by reviewing CSK's campaign in IPL 2023. He continued:

“They had very limited resources this year, especially if you look at their bowling. There is Tushar Deshpande, he’s played IPL, but had no success [before]. Matheesha Pathirana was new, while Akash Singh played the initial games. To win the IPL with such a bowling attack, only Dhoni can do it. Only he knows how to best utilize the resources available. CSK’s success is because of him. Take Dhoni away and they will struggle to make the qualifiers.”

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, he is still participating in the IPL and won the trophy for the Chennai Super Kings in 2021 and 2023 after his international retirement.

The iconic wicketkeeper-batter also hinted that he might return in IPL 2024, given he regains match fitness following knee surgery.