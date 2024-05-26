[Watch] MS Dhoni spotted in Mumbai at a hair salon 

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni, was recently spotted at a hair salon in Mumbai. The legendary cricketer was last seen on the field during IPL 2024 last week when CSK faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a virtual knockout match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

CSK lost the game and bowed out of the tournament in the league stage, finishing fifth in the points table. Dhoni played a cameo of 25 (13) and got out in the final over, as the Super Kings failed to seal the chase.

A fan took to Instagram and shared a video to give the latest glimpse of Dhoni. In it, the iconic wicket-keeper batter could be seen going into a hair salon in Mumbai.

"The hero worship in India is unbelievable"- LSG head coach Justin Langer on MS Dhoni's huge popularity during IPL 2024

Former Australian player and current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach was in awe after witnessing the immense popularity of MS Dhoni while playing against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.

Langer could not believe it, witnessing such support even in CSK's away games. Speaking on BBC sport's podcast - Stumped, Langer said:

"It’s extraordinary. I heard about it first; then we played them [CSK] twice. They came to Lucknow, and our capacity crowd [in Ekana Stadium] is about 50,000, and honestly, there would have been 48,000 MS Dhoni number seven shirts. I couldn’t believe it, and then we went to CSK, and there wasn’t 98%; there was 100%.

Langer continued:

"And it’s unbelievable. The hero worship in India is unbelievable. And look, I felt it when we played in India before as a player, particularly with Sachin Tendulkar. Then, when I was coaching with [Australia], Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, But when you get over there, it’s unbelievable.

Do you think Dhoni will return next year for CSK in the IPL? Let us know your views in the comments section.

