[Watch] Nathan Ellis gets Suryakumar Yadav as Arshdeep Singh holds on after a juggle

Punjab Kings' impact player Nathan Ellis dismissed Suryakumar Yadav to keep his side in the contest in the ongoing clash against the Mumbai Indians in Mohali. The right-hander played a blistering knock of 66 off 31 to have the tourists favorites to chase down a daunting 215 for victory.

The dismissal occurred in the 16th over of the innings when the New South Wales bowler got the breakthrough on the very first delivery. Suryakumar slashed a length delivery outside off stump to short third man as Arshdeep Singh jumped to take a fine catch. The wicket ended a 116-run stand between Surya and Ishan Kishan.

Punjab Kings' were off to a good start with small contributions at the top from Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Matthew Short (27). Then, Liam Livingstone (82*) and Jitesh Sharma (49*) were terrific with their ball-striking abiliites to lift the Kings to a strong total of 214. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with figures of 4-0-29-2.

Nathan Ellis had earlier dismissed Cameron Green

Nathan Ellis celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Ellis, who finished with figures of 4-0-34-2, dismissed Cameron Green in his first over as the all-rounder mistimed a pull shot to Rahul Chahar at deep mid-wicket. The right-arm seamer finished with figures of 4-0-44-1 against MI last month at Wankhede.

The match at the Wankhede Stadium was also a high-scoring one as the Kings amassed 214 on the back of Sam Curran and Jitesh's pyrotechnics. Mumbai Indians were in the hunt for the most part, but Arshdeep held his nerve and bowled a terrific final over to close it out. The Indian left-arm seamer took two wickets in the 20th over and eventually gave away only two runs, with the tourists prevailing by 13 runs.

