[WATCH] “Nice to learn something new” – MS Dhoni turns farmer, drives tractor in his farmhouse

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni loves to ride bikes and cars. On Wednesday, he tried something different.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, Dhoni can be seen driving a tractor to plow the field at his farmhouse in Ranchi. He captioned the post:

“Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work.”

The post garnered more than 1 million views within an hour. Reacting to the post, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), wrote:

“Thala Dharisaman on Insta after so long!”

It’s worth mentioning that Dhoni is rarely active on social media. He shared his last Instagram post from his farmhouse over two years ago.

Since his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, the 41-year-old has spent quality time with his family and at the farmhouse.

The CSK captain, however, is yet to retire from the IPL. He is likely to bid adieu to the T20 extravaganza after the end of this season.

The legendary skipper recently attended the first T20I against New Zealand at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni will return as the full-time captain of CSK in IPL 2023 after star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja relinquished his captaincy midway through last season.

With quality all-rounders Ben Stokes, Jadeja, and Moeen Ali in their ranks, CSK will look to give a fitting farewell to Dhoni by winning their fifth IPL trophy.

Players bought - Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore), Shaik Rasheed (INR 20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (INR 60 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore), Ajay Mandal (INR 20 lakh), Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh).

Players Retained - MS Dhoni (Captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki and Maheesh Theekshana.

The IPL 2023 will kick-start in April after the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

