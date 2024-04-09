[Watch] Pat Cummins takes a sensational leaping catch to dismiss Sam Curran during SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins pulled off a sensational leaping catch to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Sam Curran during the 23rd IPL 2024 match on Tuesday. It was one of the crucial moments in the second innings of the match as Curran kept PBKS in the hunt with timely boundaries.

After PBKS were reduced to 20/3, Sam Curran scored 29 (22) in a bid to stabilize things. He tried to up the ante and perished in the 10th over, attempting a big shot over mid-off region. Curran didn't get the desired elevation and power behind the shot as Pat Cummins ran back, judged it to perfection, and completed a phenomenal catch.

You can watch the catch below:

PBKS suffered a heartbreaking 2-run loss against SRH in IPL 2024 encounter

After being asked to bat first in the match, SRH managed to score a respectable total of 182/9 in 20 overs. Nitish Reddy (64) starred for them in the batting department with a blistering half-century. Abdul Samad (25), Travis Head (21), Abhishek Sharma (16), and Shahbaz Ahmed (14*) chipped in with mini cameos across the first innings.

PBKS then found themselves in deep trouble at 58/4 in 9.1 overs. Shashank Singh (46*) once again showed his potential and took PBKS near to the target with help from Sikandar Raza (28) and Ashutosh Sharma (33*). However, SRH bowlers held their nerves and helped the visiting side win the match narrowly by two runs.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan reflected on the loss after the match and said:

"I feel that, Shashank and Ashutosh played great knocks, I feel that we restricted them on a good total but we couldn't cash in the powerplay, lost too many wickets and that pegged us back. Of course, wicket is not offering that bounce, we need to come up with better plans and change those shots."

He added:

"At the end, that dropped catch in the end, could've restricted them to 10 or 15 runs less, but the batter couldn't step up, the top order to be precise. Great to see, youngsters coming in and stepping in, we will look to bounce back from this loss.

"There was always hope they could finish the game, they took us deep but we can always improve on many things and get better."

