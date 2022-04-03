[Watch] "Poetry and pose" - CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja holds his pose after hitting a six

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja will be desperate to lead the team from the front and return to winning ways when his side locks horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) later today.

The defending champions have got off to the worst possible start, losing both their games so far - a first for them in IPL history. Ahead of their third fixture, the Chennai franchise shared a short clip of Ravindra Jadeja batting in the nets.

In the video, Jadeja is seen hitting a bowler over the long-on fielder and holding the pose.

The 33-year-old all-rounder has had below-par returns in the first two matches and will hope to lead his team to a win against the Punjab franchise.

Jadeja scored 17 runs in the first match and backed it up with an unbeaten 26 in the last outing. With the ball, the India international has gone wicketless so far.

"It looked a little odd" - Ajay Jadeja on MS Dhoni marshalling troops ahead of Ravindra Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has come out hard against former Chennai captain MS Dhoni for undermining Ravindra Jadeja during CSK's six-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Dhoni was taking all the leadership calls and it could lead to Jadeja doubting his abilities as a captain. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja said:

"It is wrong, there is no doubt about that. See, there is a no bigger fan of Dhoni than I am, and that's because of his temperament.

"If this was the last match of the group where there was a do-or-die situation in terms of qualification, then I could've probably understood that you would want to take over the reins because it is an important phase. But if it happens only in the second match of the season."

"See, I'm not saying this because it's Ravindra Jadeja. But even as a cricket fan, it looked a little odd. He (Jadeja) was standing right there and you continued to run the whole game. See, Dhoni is a very big player and I don't like saying it out loud. But I didn't like what I saw today."

The CSK captain will hope to return to his element against Punjab Kings when both sides lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium.

