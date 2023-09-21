[Watch] Rashid Khan gets scared as Mohammad Nabi bursts balloon on his birthday

Afghanistan legend Rashid Khan celebrated his 25th birthday on Wednesday, September 20.

In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, September 21, Khan can be seen cutting the cake with his teammates. The leg-spinner almost got scared as senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi burst a balloon from behind. No sooner, Afghanistan teammates applied cake all over his face.

Khan captioned the post:

“Sending all my love and regards for all your wishes on my birthday! Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart, it means the world to me.”

Reacting to the post, Khan’s Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate Mohit Sharma shared heart emojis.

On the professional front, Khan was last in action against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 group stage game. The all-rounder picked up a couple of wickets and then got stranded at 27* as they lost the thriller by just two runs. With the loss, they also missed out on a chance to qualify for the Super 4 games.

Rashid Khan keys to Afghanistan’s success in the 2023 ODI World Cup

Rashid Khan will be key to Afghanistan’s fate in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The all-rounder has scalped 172 wickets and scored 1,211 runs in 94 ODIs.

The ace spinner will look to make the most of his experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scalped 139 wickets in 109 IPL games at an economy rate of 6.67.

Afghanistan will play two warmup games against South Africa and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati on September 29 and October 3 ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

They will then begin their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7.

For the uninitiated, Afghanistan lost all their games in the last edition of the ODI World Cup in 2019. They will look to deliver an impressive performance this time around.

Afghanistan World Cup squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

