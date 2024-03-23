[Watch] Rashid Khan hits sixes with no-look and helicopter shots in nets ahead of GT's IPL 2024 opener

Gujarat Titans' (GT) ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan looked in great flow with the bat during the team's recent practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While Rashid has bamboozled top batters with his crafty spin bowling, he has also entertained with explosive batting cameos. The 25-year-old was at his destructive best in the nets ahead of his team's opening fixture.

The Afghan spin wizard can be seen hitting his trademark no-look and snake shots, along with a few MS Dhoni-esque helicopter shots. Giving fans a glimpse of Rashid's batting, the Gujarat-based side posted on its official Instagram handle:

"No look • Helicopter • Snake Shot 👀 All of the above ✅"

Rashid Khan is expected to play a pivotal role for Gujarat under the new leadership of Shubman Gill. With Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians (MI), and Mohammed Shami ruled out, the onus will be on Rashid to contribute significantly.

It is worth mentioning that Rashid underwent back surgery following the 2023 ODI World Cup last year, which kept him on the sidelines for a few months. He returned to action earlier this month during Afghanistan's three-match T20I series against Ireland.

He showcased tremendous form on his comeback and was also named the Player of the Series, bagging eight wickets from three outings. The talented youngster also chipped in with a blistering 25-run knock in the second encounter.

"No better feeling" - Rashid Khan after leading Afghanistan to T20I series victory against Ireland on return

The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan side suffered a 38-run defeat in the T20I series opener against Ireland after being bundled out for 111 runs while chasing a target of 150.

Afghanistan bounced back brilliantly following the early setback, winning the second and third matches by 10 and 57 runs, respectively. Reacting to his team's 2-1 series victory, Rashid posted on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):

"There’s no better feeling than being back and winning your first series right after an injury."

Rashid will next be seen in action when Gujarat open their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.