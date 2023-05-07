[Watch] Rashid Khan pulls off stunning catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers in the GT-LSG clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) spin-bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan pulled off a magnificent catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Kyle Mayers. The incident took place in the clash between the teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

Rashid Khan came sprinting in from deep square leg to pull off an incredible diving catch off a top-edged pull shot from Mayers from a slow back-of-the-length delivery by Mohit Sharma.

On a belter of a pitch, the GT batters feasted on the listless LSG bowling to end up with a mammoth total of 227/2 on the board in 20 overs. In reply, the LSG openers Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers went all guns blazing with a partnership of 88 from 50 balls before Rashid's brilliance in the field gave GT the much-needed breakthrough.

Rashid made amends for his dropped catch of Mayers earlier in the innings off the bowling of skipper Hardik Pandya.

Here is a video of Rashid Khan's spectacular catch:

Earlier in the game, the GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha took toll of some ordinary bowling on a placid batting track by the LSG bowlers to put on 148 for the opening wicket. Gill finished with 94* from 51 deliveries, while Saha scored 81 from 43 balls

In reply, LSG could only score 171, with Quinton scoring a half-century, and lost by 56 runs.

GT are currently well-placed in first place on the points table with 16 points in 11 games, while LSG are precariously placed in third place with 11 points in as many games.

With this win, the Titans have certainly clinched a playoff spot. 1

"He's scored big runs, and should be using his form better" - Virender Sehwag wants GT opener Shubman Gill to convert his starts to big innings

Sehwag feels Gill can do even better, considering his red-hot form.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag felt that Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill hasn't done much better this season despite boasting impressive numbers.

The two-time triple centurion in test cricket opined that Gill's improvement has been only marginal considering his red-hot form for Team India and the Gujarat Titans in 2023.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

"It should've been better. His 375 in 10 matches should be around 550 by the end of the season. He's played India in all formats, he's scored big runs, and should be using his form better. When he finishes the season, it is possible that he has 600-700 runs."

Sehwag added:

"If I were Shubman Gill, I wouldn't be happy with myself. I had been in good form, and I've scored 375 runs. But there isn't much improvement. The numbers might have slightly improved, but it's quite marginal. He looks good while playing his shots, he comes out with a positive intent. But overall, the numbers haven't really changed much."

Despite not converting his starts on occasions, Shubman Gill has had another outstanding season with the bat, scoring 469 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 143.43.

The 23-year-old opening batter is averaging over 60 in 18 innings across formats thos year, including an ODI and T20I century against New Zealand.

