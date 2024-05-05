[WATCH] Ravichandran Ashwin posts a funny reel showcasing the plight of bowlers amid high-scoring games in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Instagram on Sunday, May 5, to post a funny reel depicting the plight of bowlers in IPL 2024.

The ongoing season has witnessed teams posting 200+ runs on the board consistently. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have breached the mark on five occasions combined.

In fact, SRH posted the highest-ever IPL total of 287 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Interestingly, RCB responded by scoring the highest second innings score of 262. Moreover, the Punjab Kings sealed the highest-ever chase of 262 against the Knight Riders.

Ashwin highlighted the dominance of batters in various venues like Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Furthermore, he took a dig at bowlers being hammered all round the park at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where the Royals will play their next game against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the average first-innings score in Delhi is 255, which certainly demonstrates the batters' outstanding prowess over bowlers.

Check out the Instagram post by Ravichandran Ashwin below:

Ravichandran Ashwin feels boundary dimensions are not relevant in modern-day cricket

According to Ravichandran Ashwin, the small boundary dimensions don't augur well with the thick bats used in modern-day cricket.

"The stadiums built back in the day are not relevant in the modern day. The bats that were used back then were also used for gully cricket. With LED boards of the sponsors being used, the boundary has come in by 10 yards," Ashwin said during a promotional event.

Meanwhile, Ashwin's Rajasthan Royals have one foot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, with eight wins in 10 games. Although they have all but qualified for the playoffs, another win would confirm their place in the top 2 of the standings until the end of the league stage.

RR are coming off a one-run loss against the SunRisers Hyderabad in their last outing. After conceding 201, the Royals made a terrific comeback, riding on Riyan Parag (77) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (67). However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar held his nerve to clinch a thriller for the SRH team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback