[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin shares a fascinating tale about the connection between Rajinikanth’s movies and MS Dhoni fans

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared an interesting story about the fascinating connection between Rajinikanth’s movies and MS Dhoni fans. He revealed that stuff from Rajinikanth’s movies like the background music is used by Chennai fans to show their appreciation towards Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing World Cup in India. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign with a match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. If he gets picked, Ashwin will be playing on his home ground.

In a video posted on bcci.tv, the off-spinner opened on up some Tamil local lingos to learn in Chennai. He picked “Semma Gaaji”, “Marana Mass” and “Vera Maari “. Elaborating on the second term, he revealed about the Dhoni-Rajinikanth link and said:

“Marana Mass is synchronized with Thalaivar Rajinikanth. They definitely brought it into cricket. Whatever Rajinikanth’s movies and great BGMs are, the immediate next year, they will put it for MS Dhoni. Marana Mass is something out of league, something that is beyond normal.”

Further, Ashwin picked beaches, local tea shops, and Sathyam theatre as the three must-visit places in Chennai. Asked about three food items to try in the city, he named masala dosa, elaneer payasam, and pongal.

“My first ever ambition as a young cricketer was to play one game in Chepauk” - Ashwin

In the video, Ashwin also recalled his growing-up years in Chennai and stated that his dream as a youngster was to play one match at the special ground in Chepauk.

Going down memory lane, the 37-year-old commented:

“For everybody, their birthplace is very special. Chennai is my birthplace, but most importantly, my career and everything that I have done in my life thus far has been around cricket. Largely, Chennai’s eating outlets nearby cricket grounds, the tea stalls, the tennis ball grounds, the beach - all these things have formed a major part of my life."

“My first ever ambition as a young cricketer was to play one game at his very special ground in Chepauk. My first memories of coming to Chepauk was when my father brought me here for the 1991-92 [1993] India vs England Test match. From thereon to having played matches here, picking up 10-fers here, having a standing ovation, getting a hundred and a five-wicket haul in the same game, held me in very special stead. Some great memories,” Ashwin concluded.

The veteran off-spinner was named in Team India’s 15-man 2023 World Cup squad after Axar Patel was ruled out due to injury.