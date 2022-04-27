[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja autographs a ball for a fan during CSK training

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja was recently seen autographing a ball for a fan during one of the team training sessions.

The Chennai franchise has one of the most loyal fanbases in the tournament. Let alone matches, even practice sessions see thousands of fans thronging to get a glimpse of their favorite stars.

A young fan recently traveled to one of CSK's training sessions and received a pleasant surprise. Jadeja took time out to sign a ball for the young supporter. The Super Kings shared a small clip of it on their social media handles. They captioned the video as:

"Skipper Signam ♾️💛 for the fans! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁"

Chennai Super Kings are currently gearing up for their next game on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The defending champions have endured a poor campaign so far, losing six of their eight games.

Ravindra Jadeja and Co. will hope to hit the winning straps in their next match to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs.

His form is a huge concern for CSK and India: Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was handed over the reins of the team a couple of days ahead of IPL 2022. The additional responsibility has had an impact on his performance as Jadeja is yet to put his best foot forward in the ongoing tournament.

Cricket-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reckons that Ravindra Jadeja's dismal form is a massive concern for the Chennai franchise and Team India. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"He is struggling for form and that is a huge, huge concern in my opinion for the Chennai franchise and India as well because he is neither picking up wickets with the ball nor scoring runs with the bat."

The 33-year-old all-rounder has accumulated only 112 runs at a below-par average and a strike rate of 22.40 and 121.73 respectively in IPL 2022 thus far. Besides, Jadeja has only five wickets under his belt in eight matches and has conceded an average of 8.19 runs per over.

