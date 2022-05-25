[Watch] RCB's Mahipal Lomror commits a comedy of errors while fielding vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Mahipal Lomror was recently involved in a hilarious fielding error during their knockout game. RCB are up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday in the Eliminator.

Chasing a mammoth total of 208 runs, the Super Giants lost the in-form Quinton de Kock in the first over. RCB applied more pressure after tasting early blood. However, a fielding error cost the team three crucial runs in the second over of LSG's innings.

KL Rahul nudged one ball into the leg side and immediately called for two runs. Mahipal Lomror showed good commitment and put in a valiant effort to save the boundary.

However, the youngster from Rajasthan just couldn't gather the ball in his hands. Lomror took three attempts to pick up the ball. In the process, he collided with Harshal Patel. The all-rounder looked in pain and walked out of the ground, holding his ribs.

Watch the clip here:

Despite losing De Kock cheaply, Manan Vohra and KL Rahul continued their onslaught. They maximised the field restrictions to accumulate quick runs before Vohra perished after a quickfire 19.

The LSG captain scored 17 runs in the sixth over to propel the team to 62/2, 10 runs more than RCB at the same stage.

Rajat Patidar's unbeaten century propel RCB to 207 runs

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



It’s a great total but given how the surface is playing and the fast outfield, I feel it’ll be a close game.

Well played by @rcbtweets in the first half!



#Eliminator Serious hitting by Rajat Patidar and nicely supported by @DineshKarthik It’s a great total but given how the surface is playing and the fast outfield, I feel it’ll be a close game.Well played by @rcbtweets in the first half! Serious hitting by Rajat Patidar and nicely supported by @DineshKarthik.It’s a great total but given how the surface is playing and the fast outfield, I feel it’ll be a close game.Well played by @rcbtweets in the first half! #Eliminator https://t.co/NhkErPqv86

The Royal Challengers banked on an unbeaten 92-run partnership between Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar to register a towering total on the board.

Asked to bat first, Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis departed early. Patidar went berserk to set up the platform before they lost a few wickets on the trot to reel at 115/4.

The Madhya Pradesh cricketer was at his best today and everything he touched, turned into gold. The batting side scored 84 off their last five overs, with Patidar scoring an unbeaten 112 off 54 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and seven sixes. Dinesh Karthik, too, played his part, chipping in with 37 runs.

It remains to be seen whether LSG will chase down the total and set a date with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday in Qualifier 2. At the time of writing, Lucknow find themselves at 84/2 in nine overs.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit