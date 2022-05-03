[Watch] RCB's strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu gives sneak peek of the gym session

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu recently gave insights into the team's gym sessions in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The franchise shared a video where the cricketers were seen going through their routine in the gym. Basu highlighted that every cricketer has a separate individual routine that caters to their needs.

RCB captioned the video as:

"RCB Players Gym Sessions. How is a fast bowler’s workout regime different from that of a batsman or a keeper? How are the workout programs decided for different individuals during the season? Our S and C coach Shanker Basu and the players give us a sneek peek, on @kreditbee presents Bold Diaries. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB#ನಮ್ಮRCB"

The RCB cricketers were spotted putting in extra yards to attain the required fitness level to compete at this stage.

Throwing light on his experience of working alongside newly-appointed captain Faf du Plessis, Shanker Basu revealed that the former Proteas captain can give any youngster a run for their money when it comes to fitness.

He said:

"Faf, I mean, he is a fabulous athlete. He can run 5km in sub 20 minutes. He is such a pristine athlete, the fat percentage is unbelievable. I don't want to reveal the numbers but he can compete with any youngster. I don't think there is any reason for him to stop playing this game until he is this fit."

The veteran cricketer from South Africa has been a role model for the younger generation given the amount of dedication and commitment he puts into this job.

"I love training fast bowlers because the challenges are plenty" - Shanker Basu

The former strength and conditioning coach of Team India also revealed the challenges of keeping fast bowlers fit given that they are more injury-prone.

Shanker Basu continued:

"I love training fast bowlers because the challenges are plenty and fast bowling itself is a highly injury-related sport. If you look at any stats or any history, fast bowlers always get the maximum number of injuries.

"For me, as a trainer and strength and conditioning coach, to keep them injury-free is the first challenge. On top of that, we need to work on the performance training. So that's a double whammy there."

He concluded:

"With regards to batsmen and spinners, it is slightly different. We can still get away with a lot of things and they can have a good training session on the ground and still, they can go full blow in the gym whereas fast bowlers can never do that."

Bangalore are currently fifth in the points table and will have to win all their remaining matches to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs.

They will lock horns with a rejuvenated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in Pune on Wednesday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar