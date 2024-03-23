[Watch] Rohit Sharma applauds Jasprit Bumrah's acrobatic catch during MI practice session ahead of IPL 2024  

Rohit Sharma appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's acrobatic catching effort during a recent practice session at the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp. The MI contingent is currently in Ahmedabad, preparing for their opening match of the season against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Bumrah and Rohit are coming on the back of a magnificent Test series win as vice-captain and captain, respectively. Both excelled individually and also in leadership roles as India beat England comprehensively by a 4-1 margin in the five-match Test series.

After a mini break following the series, Rohit Sharma linked up with the MI squad in Mumbai. Bumrah joined in later after the Mumbai Indians contingent arrived in Ahmedabad for the first match of IPL 2024.

The Mumbai franchise gave a glimpse of a recent catching session by sharing a video on their official X handle where Rohit, Bumrah, and Shams Mulani could be seen practicing catching. During the session, Bumrah took a good diving catch, which impressed Rohi,t as the latter clapped to applaud the pacer's effort.

"This is that season where you can score 500-600 runs and destroy everyone"- Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma for MI in IPL 2024

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently pointed out that Rohit Sharma has just one 500-run season in the IPL so far and felt that captaincy pressure must have bogged him until last season.

Chopra opined that Rohit will have a great chance in IPL 2024 to improve those stats by having a bumper season with the bat, as he is no longer MI's captain. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Rohit Sharma - he has had just one 500-run season. This is that season where you can score 500-600 runs and destroy everyone. Try to play once without the pressures of captaincy. The captaincy pressure from a long time might just be bogging him down. It happens at times that you have so much responsibility, you don't enjoy yourself and your game. This is your opportunity."

On Rohit's opening partner Ishan Kishan, Chopra continued:

"It's a huge tournament for Ishan Kishan because he has fallen out slightly from the Indian scheme of things. He doesn't have a central contract at the moment. So this is what he has been waiting for. Score a lot of runs, that Dubai season, where he hit the most sixes. He will come back in the T20 World Cup scheme of things if he has a season like that."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.