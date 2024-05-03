[Watch] Rohit Sharma miscues to mid-wicket for 11 off 12 balls in MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat for Mumbai Indians (MI) as impact player against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. He came on during the chase in the match at Wankhede on Friday, May 3. The right-hander departed for just 11 runs off 12 balls to leave the hosts in a spot of bother at 46/3.

The dismissal came in the last over of MI's powerplay during the 170-run chase. Sunil Narine bowled back of a length ball on middle and Rohit went on the backfoot to pull it over the mid-wicket. The right-hander failed to middle the ball and played it to Manish Pandey, who jogged back to complete the catch.

Watch the video below:

Rohit had also failed to deliver with the bat in his last three outings. He has registered scores of 6, 8, and 4 as MI lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 37-year-old, however, has amassed 326 in 11 matches, including a century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Team India captain will look to return to form ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the US and the West Indies in June.

KKR fight back against MI with quick wickets in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical bowling performance helped KKR fight back against MI in the IPL encounter on Friday. Mitchell Starc provided the first breakthrough by cleaning up Ishan Kishan. Besides Sunil Narine getting Rohit Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy also sent back Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 70/5 after 10.5 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya at the crease. Nehal Wadhera was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by Narine.

Asked to bat first, KKR were bundled out for 169 in 19.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thusara starred with the ball for MI, returning with three wickets each. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla bagged two and one wicket(s), respectively.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for the visitors, scoring 70 off 52 balls, hitting three maximums and six boundaries. Manish Pandey also chipped in with 42 off 31 deliveries with the help of two maximums and as many boundaries. The duo put on an 83-run partnership to rescue KKR from 57/5.

Follow the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

