[Watch] RR's Yuzvendra Chahal turns batter and faces Jos Buttler in the nets; engages in hilarious banter 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler recently had a fun faceoff in the nets. Chahal wielded the bat and went on to face Jos Buttler's off-breaks while engaging in hilarious banter with the current Orange Cap holder.

Both Chahal and Buttler have had a wonderful season as they hold Purple and Orange Caps, respectively, at this juncture.

The Rajasthan franchise gave fans a sneak peek of it by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In the videos, fans can catch a glimpse of the duo having a friendly duel in the nets.

RR captioned the post:

"Legend has it that Yuzi is still screaming “Four runs!” #RoyalsFamily | @josbuttler | @yuzi_chahal."

You can watch the video below:

Yuzvendra Chahal also replied to the video - "4444446," - which implies he hit as many boundaries.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"Give yourself a little more time and bat longer" - Aakash Chopra's advice to RR skipper Sanju Samson

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently lent valuable advice to Royals' captain Sanju Samson. He suggested Samson spend some time at the crease evaluating the conditions before launching an onslaught on the opposition.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the 44-year old spoke about Rajasthan Royal's top order and said:

“Rajasthan Royals changed their opening combination in the last two games and it worked as Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant. He played really well. But I have a humble submission for Sanju Samson - give yourself a little more time and bat longer.”

The Royals currently occupy the third position in the points table, with two matches remaining in the league phase. Here is their schedule for the upcoming encounters -

Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, May 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, May 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jos Buttler win the orange cap this season? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar