[WATCH] Shubman Gill gives batting tips to Harleen Deol ahead of GT vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was spotted giving tips to Indian women's team batter Harleen Deol at the sidelines of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Titans will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial IPL 2024 game on Saturday at the same venue.

Harleen, along with Jemimah Rodriguez and Kanika Ahuja, is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

Harleen could feature in only three games for the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2024 and scored 48 runs. She injured her knee in a game against the UP Warriorz and was ruled out of the tournament.

Looking at the video, it seems like Shubman Gill is talking about the bat swing and the method to handle the bouncers on the backfoot. During the interaction, Harleen is seen acknowledging the learning received from the GT captain.

Watch the video:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team is on a tour to Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series. The Women in Blue have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

GT vs RCB: Can Shubman Gill's Titans return to winning ways?

It will be a true test of character for the Gujarat Titans, who will be pitted against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday. Both teams' recent encounter was a reverse fixture at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Batting first, the Titans were rocked by early wickets of Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Shubman Gill (16). However, the talented duo of Sai Sudharsan (84*) and Shahrukh Khan (58) took up the challenge and helped the home team to post 200 on the board.

In response, RCB got a quick opening stand of 40 runs with Faf du Plessis (24) and Virat Kohli. Then, the Englishman, Will Jacks, arrived at the crease and continued the team's momentum.

In a matter of two overs, Jacks raced on to convert his fifty into a century by slamming 29 runs each against Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma. Kohli remained unbeaten on 70 off 44 as RCB won the game with four overs to spare.

It will be interesting to see if Gill makes some changes on the bowling front to help GT notch up a crucial win. They have four wins in 10 appearances and need to win their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback