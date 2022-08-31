[WATCH] Suresh Raina shares cute video of son Rio enjoying a game of cricket

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has shared an endearing video in which he is seen enjoying a game of cricket with his little son Rio. The 35-year-old has uploaded the clip on his official Instagram handle.

Raina’s son Rio was born in March 2020. The cricketer also had a daughter named Gracia, who is six years old.

On Wednesday, the left-handed batter took to his official Instagram account to share a video of him playing a game of cricket with his son in his house. Raina posted the video with the caption:

“Like father like son @rainario23 My little one trying to work on his cute little strokes. My heart is so full #LoveYou fatherson #familygoals.”

Raina is married to Priyanka Chaudhary, who is an entrepreneur as well as a social worker.

The southpaw announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, the same day on which MS Dhoni confirmed his international retirement.

Suresh Raina was recently seen practicing with CSK jersey

A few days back, Raina was seen at practice wearing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey. The cricketer has played a majority of his matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai franchise. However, he was not picked by the side for the 2022 edition.

Fans hailed the Uttar Pradesh cricketer for his royalty to the franchise despite not being part of the team anymore.

Earlier this month, the cricketer’s coach Satpal Krishnan passed away. Raina took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note and extended his condolences to the family of his coach. He wrote:

"It aches my heart to hear about the passing away of my coach Krishnan Sir, the reason behind all my achievements and hard work, the lessons he taught me can never be forgotten, forever in my memories and prayers. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti.”

The batter represented India from 2005 to 2018. He featured in 226 ODIs, scoring 5,615 runs at an average of 35.31. He had an impressive T20I career as well, smashing 1605 runs at a strike rate of 134.87, which also included a hundred.

Despite a century on debut, his Test appearances were limited to 18 matches in which he scored 768 runs at an average of 26.48. In the IPL, he has amassed 5,528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.52.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert