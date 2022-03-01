[Watch] Suresh Raina ups his fashion game with Spring season collection in his latest reel 

Suresh Raina has upped his fashion game by donning the spring season collection in his latest Instagram reel. The southpaw went unsold at the recently concluded IPL 2022 mega auction, as none of the teams showed any interest in buying him, even at a base price of ₹2 crores.

Meanwhile, the 35-year old has been keeping his fans engaged with reels on his official Instagram handle. In the latest post, fans can see Raina sporting some trendy spring season collections with some swag. He shared the following reel and captioned it:

Spring season is here 🌸🍃 Bring it on 😎 #fashion #reels

You can watch the video below:

I thought one or two franchises might go for Raina because of his experience: Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta revealed that he was surprised to see Suresh Raina not attracting any bids during the mega auction last month. Dasgupta reckoned that a couple of franchises might have benefited from having Raina on their roster due to his vast experience and success in the league.

Reviewing the reasons behind Raina going unsold at the mega auction on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta said:

"Raina is Mr. IPL to a great extent. He is an IPL great but has dipped in the recent seasons. But I was a little surprised because there are 10 teams and when you have someone like Raina, who has a lot of experience. Maybe he has another year or two left. I thought one or two franchises might go for him because of his experience."

Deep Dasgupta further added:

"But I understand it would be tricky as well because it will be weird in the dressing room to bring in a player of his calibre and play him as a backup. He also has played much cricket either, nothing much in domestic competitions and that might have went against him."

It will be the first time since 2008 that Raina won't be a part of the IPL season unless some franchise recruits him as a replacement for any unavailable player.

Edited by Diptanil Roy