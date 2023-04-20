Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, April 18, and turned 31 years old. Wishes poured in for him from fans, friends, and family from all corners and on social media platforms.

Rahul took to his official Instagram handle to express gratitude for the birthday wishes by sharing a video compilation. He gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations on the day through the video.

He captioned it:

"Another year of life, another year of blessings! Thankful for the love and support from my fans, friends and family."

You can watch the video below:

KL Rahul-led LSG side registered a 10-run victory against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Wednesday. On a sluggish track, the Lucknow side managed to notch up a respectable total of 154/7 in the first innings after losing the toss. Rahul (39 off 32 balls) and Kyle Mayers (51 off 42 balls) were the top performers with the bat for LSG.

RR batters then struggled to score quickly due to the slowness of the surface. They could only reach 144/6 in 20 overs and went on to lose the match by 10 runs.

LSG's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 7: April 22, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: May 1, 7:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 10: May 4, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 11: May 7, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 12: May 13, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 13: May 16, 7:30 pm IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 14: May 20, 7:30 pm IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens

