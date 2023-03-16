[Watch] Virat Kohli's pep talk that fired up RCB before their first win of WPL 2023

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli was in Mumbai for the start of the ODI series against Australia and decided to meet RCB's WPL team, who have been struggling of late.

The Royal Challengers were winless in their first five games and absolutely nothing seemed to be going their way. But Kohli's motivational pep talk gave the team a different perspective and that probably played a role in them winning their game against the UP Warriorz (UPW) on Wednesday.

In a video posted by RCB, Virat Kohli was seen talking about the feeling of not having won a single IPL trophy to date. He opined that the players had to focus only on the controllable, which is going out on the field and giving their hundred percent. He said:

"I’ve been playing IPL for 15 years. And I haven’t won it yet. But that doesn’t stop me from being excited every year. That’s all I can do. That’s the effort I can put into every game and every tournament that I play. If we win, great. If we don’t, then I am not going to go to my grave thinking that if only I had won an IPL, I would be a happy man. It doesn’t happen like that. So always think about the opportunity that you have rather than how bad it is right now."

Here's the video:

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



King came. He spoke. He inspired. He’d be proud watching the girls play the way they did last night. Watch



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2023 Virat Kohli’s pep talk to the RCB Women’s TeamKing came. He spoke. He inspired. He’d be proud watching the girls play the way they did last night. Watch @imVkohli 's pre-match chat in the team room on Bold Diaries. Virat Kohli’s pep talk to the RCB Women’s Team King came. He spoke. He inspired. He’d be proud watching the girls play the way they did last night. Watch @imVkohli's pre-match chat in the team room on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2023 https://t.co/fz1rxZnID2

RCB have the best fans in the world: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli also spoke about how special it was to play for RCB fans as he believes they are the best fans in the world. Despite not having won a trophy, RCB fans continue to support their team with the same passion year after year and Kohli feels this is also another reason why the players should continue to give their best.

On this, Kohli stated:

"The fact that we haven’t won the IPL, but I still feel that we have the best fans in the world. Only because we were always committed to every game that we played for RCB. That has been the most special thing for our fans. There’s no guarantee of giving you a cup every year, but there’s a guarantee of giving your 110% every year, and that’s all you can strive to do."

RCB are still mathematically alive in WPL 2023 after their five-wicket win over UPW.

Poll : 0 votes