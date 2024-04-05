[Watch] Virat Kohli has a fun banter with Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of RCB vs RR clash in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli caught up with Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024. The two teams will square off in the 19th match of IPL 2024 on Saturday, April 6, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Kohli and the other RCB players have already reached Jaipur to commence preparations for the match. The Rajasthan franchise shared a couple of videos on their social media handles to give a glimpse of Virat Kohli's interactions with a couple of home team players.

In them, Kohli could be seen engaging in fun banter with Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

You can watch the posts below:

"Hopefully, he keeps going with his good start" - AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli's performances in initial games of IPL 2024

Former South Africa and RCB batter AB de Villiers recently opined that Virat Kohli should build on the good start he got off to IPL 2024 and shepherd his side into the middle overs phase. Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers opened up about the ideal role for Kohli in this season.

De Villiers said (via Hindustan Times):

"Hopefully, he keeps going with his good start, because RCB need that glue in the middle overs. We need him to get through the first six (overs), that's ultimately how I want to see him play. Let Faf take more risk upfront, but Virat, I want you to be there over 6-15. That's when RCB is going to fire from all cylinders. Watch out for that."

On RCB's campaign in IPL 2024 so far, he added:

"RCB… not a bad start but not great. It's in the middle, and they need a couple of wins. They will be hitting the road and hopefully, they find a good fortune away from home before they come back to the Chinnaswamy."

Virat Kohli is currently leading the run charts and is the orange cap holder, scoring 203 runs in four games.