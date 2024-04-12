[Watch] Virat Kohli pokes Rohit Sharma from the back during RCB vs MI IPL 2024 clash, video goes viral online

Veteran Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a friendly exchange during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The moment transpired during the second innings of the match when MI were batting. In between an over, while going to his fielding position on the other side of the pitch, Virat Kohli poked Rohit Sharma in a friendly manner from the back.

Rohit then turned around and gave a thumbs up and a nod to Virat after realizing his gesture. Fans enjoyed the friendly moment between the two iconic players, which went viral on social media platforms.

You can watch the two players' interaction in the video below:

On the cricketing front, it was a forgettable outing for Virat Kohli and RCB as MI registered a thumping seven-wicket victory in the match. Kohli endured an off day with the bat, scoring only 3 (9) after RCB lost the toss and batted first in the contest.

Dinesh Karthik (53), Faf du Plessis (61), and Rajat Patidar (50) shouldered the burden after Kohli's dismissal and took their side to 196/8 in 20 overs. However, It was not sufficient against a rampaging MI batting unit, who stormed to the target in just 15.3 overs.

"It doesn't work out against Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's dismissal in RCB vs MI IPL 2024 encounter

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra analyzed Virat Kohli's batting approach in the match against Mumbai Indians. He opined that Kohli tried to be over-aggressive against Jasprit Bumrah, which brought about his downfall. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"When Mumbai won the toss and asked the opposing team to bat, they couldn't bat that well. Faf du Plessis was there with Virat Kohli. We were discussing before this match as well that the focus will be on Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah had dismissed him four times before this match. Virat was his first IPL wicket."

He continued:

"Here it seemed like Kohli was trying too much because it is in his mind that they score 180-190 but nothing happens with that. So let's try and aim higher. When you do that, it works against others, but it doesn't work out against Bumrah."

