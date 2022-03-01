[Watch] Washington Sundar hits the treadmill in his hamstring rehab ahead of IPL 2022

Ace Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

The youngster suffered a hamstring injury during the third ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad. Subsequently, he missed the T20Is against Kieron Pollard & Co. followed by the series against Sri Lanka.

However, Sundar is keen to return to action ahead of IPL 2022. The cricketer recently shared a story on his official Instagram handle, where he was seen running on the treadmill.

Watch the clip here:

The hamstring strain is the latest injury to hound Sundar in the last few months. He missed the entire England series last year due to a finger injury, which also kept him out of the second phase of IPL 2021.

The 22-year-old returned during the domestic tournament before making it to the Indian side for the South Africa tour. However, he contracted COVID-19 a day before leaving for South Africa, which ruled him out of the tour.

Washington Sundar finally managed to get back into action during the one-day leg of the West Indies series. The all-rounder from Tamil Nadu looked confident with both the bat and the ball, picking up four wickets and scoring 24 and 33 runs in the two innings he batted.

Just when things were looking bright for the young all-rounder, Sundar once again copped a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the home series before IPL 2022.

Washington Sundar to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer entered the IPL 2022 mega auction at a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore. He saw interest from a couple of franchises, including Gujarat Titans, who were desperate to sign the youngster.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad pipped the other bidders to avail his services for a whopping ₹8.75 crore. Reacting to the development, an excited Sundar said in a video shared by the franchise:

"Really delighted to be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad family. It is going to be really exciting for me. I'm really looking forward to working with all the support staff, teammates and management. Hope to see you in the ground, cheering for us very soon. I am ready to rise."

The 15th edition of the cash-rich league will take place from March 26 to May 29. The league phase of the tournament will take place across four stadiums in Maharashtra, while the venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee