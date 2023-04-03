[Watch] "We will be coming back stronger" - Tilak Varma on MI's crushing loss to RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) started their IPL campaign with a crushing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. It was an unprecedented 11th consecutive season in which the franchise lost their opening match as RCB romped home with eight wickets to spare, chasing a target of 172.

RCB won the toss in front of a packed house in Bangalore and asked MI to bat first on a pitch that had some help for the pacers early on. The RCB pacers were on the money right away as they reduced Mumbai to 20-3 in the sixth over.

With the side in dire straits, Tilak Varma came in at number five and produced a sensational knock of 84 from 46 balls as he guided the Mumbai Indians to a respectable score of 171-7.

The 20-year-old from Hyderabad, who impressed everyone with his performances in his maiden IPL last year, carried on from where he left off to start the new season. In 2022, the left-hander scored 397 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 131 for the Mumbai Indians.

After the game, Varma spoke about his approach with the side in trouble and the excitement of his family watching him from the stands. He also sent a message that MI will come back strongly for the rest of the tournament.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't celebrate (a win). But no issues, we will be coming back stronger. Even stronger," Varma said.

Here is a video of Tilak Varma talking after the game, shared by the franchise's social media handles.

Tilak Varma had an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament late last year, scoring 297 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 136 playing for Hyderabad.

"I am used to playing without Bumrah" - MI skipper Rohit Sharma after his side's loss to RCB

Rohit Sharma was visibly disappointed after another opening-game defeat for MI.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma captained his 200th T20 match during his side's opening encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, things did not go according to plan as MI lost convincingly by eight wickets with Sharma scoring a single run off ten deliveries.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit addressed the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"For the past six-eight months I am used to play without Bumrah. We can't control things which we can't control. The other guys are also talented. A lot of the guys haven't played IPL before. First game of the season, lot to look forward to," Sharma said.

Sharma was also highly impressed with Tilak Varma's knock and regretted the rest of the batting lineup's failure.

"Didn't have a great start but was a good effort from Tilak at the end. Some of the shorts he played today, he showed a lot of courage. We didn't bat good enough, it was a good pitch. We wanted to be courageous enough, and hats off to Tilak for getting us to the total. We did not bat to our potential. 30-40 runs would have been ideal," he added.

Mumbai Indians, who finished bottom of the table last year, will want to return to winning ways as they return home to take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in their second game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

