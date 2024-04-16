[Watch] When Yuzvendra Chahal recreated his viral meme to celebrate hat-trick in RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known as a great character both on and off the cricket field. This is one of the reasons he is much loved by fans. During IPL 2022, Chahal gave cricket lovers another moment to remember when he recreated a viral meme of himself after claiming a hat-trick.

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 31 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16. When the two sides clashed at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai during the 2022 edition, the result was an action-packed encounter, which culminated with RR registering a close seven-run win.

One of the highlights of the match was RR leg-spinner Chahal's five-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick. There is another reason why fans fondly remember this game. After completing his hat-trick, Chahal recreated a viral meme of his in which he is seen in a chilled out pose. The meme had gone viral during the 2019 World Cup in which the leg-spinner was captured in a relaxed mood.

Expand Tweet

Speaking of the Rajasthan vs Kolkata IPL 2022 match in Mumbai, Chahal registered figures of 5-40 in his four overs as RR held KKR to 210 after setting them a target of 218. The leggie's first wicket in the high-scoring game was that of Nitish Rana (18), who slog-swept a delivery to long-off. Chahal then beat Venkatesh Iyer (6) with a googly and had him stumped.

The RR leg-spinner dismissed Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51), Shivam Mavi (0) and Pat Cummins (0) off consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick with the last three balls of the 17th over. Shreyas was trapped lbw by a full ball as he missed his whip towards mid-wicket. Mavi hit one straight to long-off, while Cummins was caught behind off the outside edge.

Buttler scored a hundred for RR before Chahal's hat-trick

Before Chahal weaved his magic with the ball in the IPL 2022 match against KKR at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, RR opener Jos Buttler clobbered a brilliant 103 off 61 balls, a dazzling knock that featured nine fours and five sixes.

Sent into bat by Kolkata, Rajasthan got off to a great start as their openers added 97 in 9.4 overs. The partnership was broken when Devdutt Padikkal was bowled by Sunil Narine for 28 off 18. While Buttler played the standout knock, RR skipper Sanju Samson chipped in with 38 off 19 balls, while Shimron Hetmyer slammed 26* off 13.

Rajasthan Royals ended up posting 217-5 on the board. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (85) and Aaron Finch (58 off 28) gave their team hope in the stiff chase before Chahal's hat-trick stunned the Knight Riders.

