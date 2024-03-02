[Watch] Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal on the back and twirls him around during a party

Amateur wrestler Sangeeta Phogat lifted Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the back and twirled him around during a recent Jhalak Dikhla Jaa party. Both are involved with the Sony TV dance show as Sangeeta and Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, were among the contestants in the latest season.

Sangeeta has already been eliminated from the competition. Dhanashree is among the top five contestants left in the show, with the final episode set to be telecast tonight on Sony TV. Yuzvendra Chahal has been supporting his wife actively on social media platforms, requesting his fans to vote for her through multiple posts and videos.

An Instagram page named tadka_bollywood shared a video today to give fans a glimpse of Yuzvendra Chahal at a party hosted for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa stars. In it, Sangeeta Phogat can be seen lifting Chahal and twirling him before landing him in a light moment.

You can watch the video below:

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen on the field during the T20I series against West Indies last July. He was with the Indian squad during South Africa in December last year but did not get a game on the tour. He will soon be in action during IPL 2024 for Rajasthan Royals.

"I remember ringing Yuzi afterwards and he was upset"- Mike Hesson on RCB not buying Yuzvendra Chahal at IPL 2022 mega auction

Former director of cricket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mike Hesson, recently opened up about the reasons behind not signing Chahal at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He put the blame on auction dynamics and revealed that they were planning to buy Chahal but eventually could not. In an interview with Cricket.com, Hesson said:

“I remember ringing Yuzi afterwards and he was upset. It was very difficult to try and explain to him the auction dynamics at that time. We only retained three players because we wanted to buy back both Harshal Patel and Yuzi at the auction. By only retaining three players, it gave us an extra four crore to do that."

He added:

"Probably the thing that I’m frustrated about even now is the fact that he couldn’t make the top two marquee lists despite being one of the best ever in the IPL. That was ridiculous. The fact that he came in at No.65 in the auction list (sic) meant that it was really difficult for us to guarantee that we will get him. But yes, we spent hours and hours at the mock auction debating how we could potentially buy Yuzi."

