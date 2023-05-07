Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha wore his pants in the wrong way in a hurry after impact sub confusion in the GT camp moments after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) openers came out to bat.

For the uninitiated, KS Bharat was walking out for the wicketkeeping duties after Saha’s exploits with the bat in the day game, where he scored 81 off 43 balls. The GT think decided to rest the 38-year-old following his batting heroics.

The on-field umpires, however, quickly intervened and explained to GT coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya that they cannot field a substitute wicketkeeper unless Saha is injured or Bharat is used as an impact player.

The defending champions, meanwhile, brought in Alzarri Joseph replaced Shubman Gill as an impact player substitute. Joseph was added to the side in place of Joshua Little, who was unavailable due to international commitments.

Wriddhiman Saha, however, looked in discomfort while keeping after a couple of overs. The physios came out to check on him and was immediately taken off the field, with KS Bharat eventually replacing him as a wicketkeeper.

Wriddhiman Saha smashes 81 off 43 balls as GT posts 227/2

A clinical batting performance from Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill helped Gujarat Titans (GT) post 227/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Saha smashed 81 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 188.37, including four sixes and 10 boundaries.

Gill also struck an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls, including two boundaries and seven sixes at a strike rate of 184.31, including seven sixes and two fours. The duo shared an opening partnership of 142 runs in just 12.1 overs as they took all the LSG bowlers to the cleaners.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller also chipped in with the bat, scoring 25 and 21 runs, respectively. For LSG, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, LSG are 72/0 with Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock at the crease.

