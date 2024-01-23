[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal trains intensely in the nets and gym as he aims to make a comeback into the Indian team

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is training intensely as he aims to make a comeback into the Indian team after his time on the sidelines. He last played a T20I for India back in August 2023 against West Indies and his last ODI appearance came a year ago against New Zealand in Indore.

Yuzvendra Chahal was snubbed from the Indian squad for major tournaments like the 2023 World Cup and Asia Cup. Kuldeep Yadav has pipped him in the pecking order and has been the first-choice white-ball spinner for India over the past year.

The selectors have preferred to go with Ravi Bishnoi as the second leg-spinner ahead of Chahal in recent months. Bishnoi's impressive performances in limited chances have earned him a much-deserved longer rope.

Yuzvendra Chahal is working hard in the nets and the gym to regain his spot in the team. He gave a glimpse of it by sharing a reel via his official Instagram handle. You can watch it below:

"I don’t think there is a better leg-spinner in the country"- Harbhajan Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently heaped praise on Yuzvendra Chahal and labeled him as the best leg-spinner in India at the moment.

Singh criticized selectors for dropping Chahal from the team and said that the leggie would be his first pick in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad in the spin department. Harbhajan Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times:

“I would keep Yuzvendra Chahal ahead (for the first slot among spinners). He is being ignored; I don’t know why. I don’t think he knows as well. But even today, I don’t think there is a better leg-spinner in the country. And I don’t think there is a braver spinner than him. He has a very sharp mind.”

Singh also picked Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, along with Chahal, in the spin department for the tournament. He added:

“The second spinner for me would be Ravindra Jadeja. You need to have an off-spinner in Washington Sundar as well. Now, what selectors think, what the management thinks, is a different thing. Pitches will be pretty similar, like India. Spinners will play a big role.”

