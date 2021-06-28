"Way off the mark" - Fans not impressed after Michael Holding suggests IPL is not cricket

Michael Holding has attracted the wrath of fans after taking a dig at the IPL. Fans criticized the former West Indies cricketer after his curt response to a question regarding not commentating in the IPL went viral.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Michael Holding was asked whether he is interested in the prospect of commentating in the IPL. The 67-year-old came out with a headline-grabbing one-liner, which has become the basis of the recent criticism.

“I only commentate on cricket,” Michael Holding said.

The comment didn’t take long to go viral on social media. Fans were split as they dissected Michael Holding’s response.

Many slammed Michael Holding for criticizing the IPL

Michael Holding’s veiled dig at the IPL didn’t go down well with cricket fans as they trolled him for his comments. Some pointed out the hypocrisy in his statement, reminiscing how Holding was the brand ambassador of the Caribbean Premier League – West Indies’ own T20 league.

The former fast bowler’s comments aren’t too surprising considering he has never been a fan of the T20 league. In 2017, Michael Holding had compared the league to a fast-food chain when asked to share his views on the competition.

Michael Holding is a delusional man, and bitter. Maybe for him, Cricket means Windies cricketers going on a strike because the Board kept asking them to play without a contract. Maybe players getting paid on time doesn't constitute his idea of Cricket. https://t.co/J6QOu1mebo — अंकित 'ममता' त्यागी 🚩🇮🇳 (@sh_atyagi) June 28, 2021

Michael Holding is a living legend, but he is way off-mark. IPL has made test cricket more exciting and democratised cricket economics in India. Its a net force for good... https://t.co/QCdamHbLlG — Somnath Mukherjee (@somnath1978) June 28, 2021

The change is onyl constant in the world and one must adapt as time changes....Michael Holding hasnt adapted it..thts why he is sitting at home while Ian Bishop Brian Lara are participating in commentry and pre-post match shows.. — shah_jinesh86 (@ShahJiny) June 28, 2021

BCCI should rename IPL to World Series Cricket maybe then Michael Holding would have no problem commentating. — Ramakrishna (@rooney_siddu) June 28, 2021

Sir Michael Holding calls T20 'not Cricket' so obviously he wouldn't like IPL either or commentate on it, for he doesnt like.

Dont understand y people hate IPL? The improved Indian team which he reckons is where IPL plays a part too.

How these fools will even understand his book? — Ryan (@i_am_IPL) June 28, 2021

Michael Holding no doubt speaks no holds barred but on one hand he talks of #IPL as money grinder and not cricket but he also has come to India to gain publicity and sell his book. What does that say about him then? https://t.co/I16SRkHXei — Lazy Elegance (@Almightymit) June 28, 2021

Michael Holding is a legend. Hope he realizes that IPL has in fact made it possible for youngsters to choose cricket as a career, thereby enhancing the talent pool of cricketers.

Game always need to invent itself - else it will fail to meet the demand of generations. — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) June 28, 2021

Fans impressed with Michael Holding’s candour

Michael Holding has made his aversion to T20 cricket clear in the past. The former cricketer has repeatedly slammed West Indies cricket for focusing on T20 cricket, suggesting the format isn’t what the game stands for.

After his comment on the IPL, many lauded Michael Holding’s candid views on the format. Many pointed out how the former West Indies cricketer wasn’t taking a dig at the IPL but is against the idea of T20 cricket in general.

Michael Holding asked: why don’t you commentate on IPL? Ans: I only commentate on cricket!! Brilliant from the great man!👍 courtesy @IndianExpress interview. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 28, 2021

Michael Holding as a commentator is as precise and sharp as he was as a bowler. Still bowling on the erstwhile 25 paisa coin! — Swapnil Bugde (@Swapnasneha) June 28, 2021

Brilliant interview of Michael Holding in today's @IndianExpress



Must read. pic.twitter.com/n0QdHV3LD2 — Ashish Pandey (@OrthodoxLiberal) June 28, 2021

Is it possible to love Michael Holding any more, the guy's a legend https://t.co/Jwdh3clfg6 — Vinod (@wordonic) June 28, 2021

