"Way off the mark" - Fans not impressed after Michael Holding suggests IPL is not cricket

Michael Holding has attracted the wrath of fans after taking a dig at the IPL. Fans criticized the former West Indies cricketer after his curt response to a question regarding not commentating in the IPL went viral.
In an interview with the Indian Express, Michael Holding was asked whether he is interested in the prospect of commentating in the IPL. The 67-year-old came out with a headline-grabbing one-liner, which has become the basis of the recent criticism.
“I only commentate on cricket,” Michael Holding said.
The comment didn’t take long to go viral on social media. Fans were split as they dissected Michael Holding’s response.
Many slammed Michael Holding for criticizing the IPL
Michael Holding’s veiled dig at the IPL didn’t go down well with cricket fans as they trolled him for his comments. Some pointed out the hypocrisy in his statement, reminiscing how Holding was the brand ambassador of the Caribbean Premier League – West Indies’ own T20 league.
The former fast bowler’s comments aren’t too surprising considering he has never been a fan of the T20 league. In 2017, Michael Holding had compared the league to a fast-food chain when asked to share his views on the competition.
Fans impressed with Michael Holding’s candour
Michael Holding has made his aversion to T20 cricket clear in the past. The former cricketer has repeatedly slammed West Indies cricket for focusing on T20 cricket, suggesting the format isn’t what the game stands for.
After his comment on the IPL, many lauded Michael Holding’s candid views on the format. Many pointed out how the former West Indies cricketer wasn’t taking a dig at the IPL but is against the idea of T20 cricket in general.
