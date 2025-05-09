"We have 24 hour daylight" - Iceland Cricket's epic response as Michael Vaughan suggests alternate venue for remainder of IPL 2025

With the Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025) suspended for a week, Iceland Cricket have jokingly stepped up to provide an alternate hosting venue to the BCCI for the remainder of the tournament. 58 of the scheduled 70 league matches of IPL 2025 have been completed, with three playoffs and the final yet to be played.

Iceland Cricket's firmly tongue-in-cheek remark came after former England captain Michael Vaughan took to his X account to think out loud about the possibility of hosting the remainder of the tournament in his country.

Vaughan pondered about the possibility of hosting the rest of the matches in England, as it would then allow the members of Team India to stay on for the five-Test series. Iceland Cricket responded by posting that they had nearly 24 hours of daylight, and that floodlight failure would not be an issue.

"Iceland is the only option here. We have near 24 hour daylight, ensuring that floodlight failure is no issue," they posted.

You can see the tweet here:

Gujarat Titans lead the IPL 2025 table

At the moment of the suspension of the tournament, Gujarat Titans, who won the title in 2022, are leading the league table. They have won eight out of their 11 matches so far this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the same number of points as Gujarat, but are placed one spot below them in the standings due to an inferior net run rate. Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are in the next three spots respectively in the league standings.

Last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, and IPL 2008 winner Rajasthan Royals have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

