IPL 2025 will get underway with a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22. A total of 74 matches (70 league games and four playoff matches) will be played across 13 venues during the course of the T20 league.

Ad

KKR are the defending champions in the IPL and have won the championship on three occasions. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the event five times each. There are a number of strong teams in IPL 2025, making it difficult to predict a winner. We asked Grok AI to pick the winner of IPL 2025 based on squad strength.

The AI chatbot picked Mumbai Indians as a 'top contender' to win IPL 2025. Elaborating on the reason for its choice, Grok wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Their squad blends experience and firepower with players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), and Jasprit Bumrah, who’s arguably the best T20 bowler globally. The addition of Trent Boult strengthens their pace attack, and their depth—evidenced by backups like Deepak Chahar and Will Jacks—makes them versatile.

"Experts and posts on X frequently highlight MI’s balanced roster and historical success (five titles) as reasons they’re favored, with betting odds often backing them too," Grok added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from MI, the AI chatbot also picked Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK among the teams that have a good chance of lifting the IPL crown this year. Grok, however, concluded that Mumbai Indians remain the strongest of all the contenders. It wrote:

"Based purely on squad strength today, Mumbai Indians edge out the competition due to their unmatched balance, star power, and depth across batting and bowling. Gujarat Titans are a close second, with their bowling potentially tipping tight games. KKR and CSK follow, but MI’s roster looks most equipped to handle the IPL’s demands. That said, cricket’s unpredictability means the trophy could still go anywhere once the season unfolds."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

How did Mumbai Indians fare in IPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians had a disastrous IPL 2024 season. Led by a new skipper Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma in the key role, MI finished last in the league points table, winning only four out of their 14 matches.

Mumbai began their 2024 campaign with three consecutive losses. They registered successive wins against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. MI, however, won only two of their next nine games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback