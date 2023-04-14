"We can't expect MS Dhoni alone to win it every single time"- Kedar Jadhav on CSK captain's batting position in IPL 2023

Veteran Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is the best to judge what would be the best batting position for him in the context of the game.

Dhoni played an incredible knock of 32 off just 17 balls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but couldn't take his team home. Many felt that perhaps if he had batted higher, CSK would have won the game.

However, responding to a Sportskeeda Query in a media interaction, Kedar Jadhav, who is an IPL expert and commentator on JioCinema, explained how other players apart from MS Dhoni shouldforlso take responsibility for finishing games. He said:

"As much as I know Dhoni, if he knows that he is not going to play for too long, he makes another player ready in his place and that’s what must be happening. I think his strength of finishing games lies in the last 2-3 overs and so he is best suited there. He knows best how many deliveries he needs to face to win a game. There are 10 players apart from him too so we can't expect Dhoni alone to win it every single time."

IPL 2023 will be MS Dhoni's last season: Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has also claimed that while CSK fans may not be ready to bid adieu to their beloved 'Thala', the IPL 2023 season could be the last for Dhoni. Jadhav feels that this stage comes for every cricketer and feels Dhoni will call it quits after the ongoing season.

On this, Jadhav stated:

"CSK fans will definitely not be ready (for MS Dhoni’s retirement) and neither were the Indian fans when he announced his international retirement. But it is the truth of every cricketer’s life and I feel this will be MS Dhoni’s last year in the IPL. He will be 42 years old in a few months’ time."

Dhoni is reportedly nursing a knee injury but will still be available for selection in CSK's next game.

