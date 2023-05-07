"We might see Quinton de Kock playing" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 clash vs Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra reckons Quinton de Kock might be seen playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2023 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the afternoon game on Sunday, May 7. De Kock is yet to feature in the tournament, with the Lucknow-based franchise preferring to play the in-form Kyle Mayers ahead of him.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Lucknow Super Giants might want to choose between Mark Wood and De Kock as their fourth overseas player, saying:

"KL Rahul is not there. I feel an amazing team will be fielded here. It is a day game and it might be a red-soil pitch, so they might want to play Mark Wood. We might see Quinton de Kock playing."

The former Indian opener wants the Gautam Gambhir-mentored side to field the South African wicketkeeper-batter in the XI, reasoning:

"I feel you should play Quinton de Kock and make your batting stronger because other than Ayush Badoni, the might has not been seen in Indian batting till now. Karun Nair has come in this team but the batting is weak."

Chopra added that KL Rahul's absence and Deepak Hooda's indifferent form have left LSG short in the batting department, stating:

"Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran have done well whenever they have gone away from home but there is no KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda hasn't fired yet."

Rahul has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League due to a thigh injury. Hooda has managed a paltry 53 runs at a dismal average of 6.63 in nine innings and was even dropped from the starting XI for LSG's last game against the Chennai Super Kings.

"They will qualify if they win today" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans registered an emphatic win in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra believes the Gujarat Titans have no concerns and are in a prime position to qualify for the playoffs, explaining:

"Gujarat has no issues whatsoever. This team is on a roll. They will qualify if they win today. They will reach 16 points. It will be like others can keep coming but they are going to Chennai because qualification is guaranteed on 16 points."

The Titans are perched atop the IPL 2023 points table with 14 points to their credit. A win against LSG should virtually seal their spot in the playoffs with three games in hand.

