"We have not seen Rashid's snake shot this season so far" - Wriddhiman Saha praises GT batting unit's efforts in IPL 2023 

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has heaped praise on his side's batting unit since their top form has significantly reduced their reliance on lower-order batters.

Shubman Gill is the franchise's leading scorer as he closes on the 500-run mark while the likes of Hardik Pandya, Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, and David Miller have also made their presence felt.

The defending champions are currently at the top of the table and have all but secured qualification for the playoffs once again. GT asserted their dominance by notching up their fourth straight win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 7.

The batting unit played a huge role in GT's 56-run win. Gill and Saha scored a combined tally of 175 runs as the side posted 227-2 after being put into bat first.

Speaking about the team's batting performances so far in IPL 2023, Saha said in a post-match interaction with KS Bharat:

"We have not seen Rashid's snake shot this season so far. That shows that the middle order is contributing well and the top order has also started doing it slowly, Shubman was doing it before and now I have joined as well. So, as a whole, we are progressing well as a team and that is why we are at the top of the table."

Saha is having yet another prolific season at the top of the order for GT with his most recent outing being one of his best yet.

His fearless intent in the powerplay has rewarded him with an assured place in the playing XI, The veteran player has scored 273 runs at a strike rate of 137.19.

"I take my chances during the powerplay and if it hits then it pays off" - Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha smashed 81 runs off 43 deliveries and was involved in a mammoth 142-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill in the comfortable win over LSG in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about his processes and approach while batting, the veteran keeper-batter said:

"My preparation has been the same from the first match. You know it as well, we train and bat together always. I had scored 40 in the last match, so I was trying to use the momentum from the last match. The plus point is that I take my chances during the powerplay and if it hits then it pays off. Since that is my strength, I try to stick with it."

Prior to GT's win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Saha had only scored 14 runs across his last three innings. He has returned to form at the right time as IPL 2023 heads towards its business end.

Poll : 0 votes